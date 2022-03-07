news, local-news,

Border residents are being asked to donate pads, tampons, cups and period undies, to people who can't afford to buy them for themselves, in the same week as the NSW Government announced female students at public schools will soon get free access to menstrual hygiene products. Following a successful trial in 31 schools, the NSW Government has announced a $30 million program to provide schools with dispensers, tampons and pads for free by the end of June to support young women's health, engagement and attendance at school. Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said it was an important milestone for female students. "Getting your period should not be a barrier to education," she said. "I want our young women to feel comfortable in knowing they have access to free sanitary products when they need." IN OTHER NEWS: In the same week, Share the Dignity - an organisation working to help those in period poverty - has marked the beginning of its bi-annual dignity drive. Border Share the Dignity volunteer and Albury councillor Ashley Edwards said the state announcement showed the high need for free period products. "So Share the Dignity still has a really big role to play in supporting that need in the community outside of schools," she said. "Not everyone has the means to pay for period products and often they'll prioritise putting food on the table for them and their kids rather than buying period products so it means that their lives are pretty profoundly impacted. "We're asking for community donations of pads, tampons, cups and period undies to distribute to people in need in our community." Ms Edwards said people can drop off donations at Woolworths in Albury, Lavington, Thurgoona and Corowa and Albury businesses Zeinert & Co and The Laboratory. "We have a huge list of charities not just in Albury but across the Riverina, so we service quite a big area and our little group coordinates collections and the distributions to charities across that big area," she said. Community members can also purchase a virtual pack of pads for $5 via the Share the Dignity website or make a cash donation using the charity donation buttons which are on all Woolworths checkouts. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

