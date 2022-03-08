sport, local-sport,

Bandits coach Haydn Kirkwood expects excitement levels to be raised on court this season following the arrival of two new players. United States import Branden Jenkins has recommitted to the border outfit after signing with the side just prior to the abandoned 2020 NBL1 South season. Jenkins has previously played college basketball at Louisiana State University and Texas Wesleyan and has arrived from Chicago. "His athletic ability is through the roof," Kirkwood said. "He's going to be a dynamic wing player for us, being able to stretch the floor and shoot threes, but also explosively get feet in the paint and get some exciting finishes around the ring. "When the opportunity to get him back here presented itself, we thought we'd reward him." Kirkwood also has high hopes for the side's new point guard Lochlan Cummings, with the two sharing West Australian connections. Cummings has experience playing in the New Zealand National Basketball League and has also suited up for the Perth Wildcats. Kirkwood admitted he's had an eye on the Perth export for some time. ALSO IN SPORT: "Lochlan was one of my first targets to acquire," he said. "When I started looking for our court general, he was in the top five guys that I was after. "I've known his family for a long time through junior athlete development. "He's looking forward to experiencing another aspect of Australian lifestyle." The pieces of the puzzle are starting to take shape for the Bandits, who also recently announced the arrival of Mount Gambier MVP Duom Dawam. "The squad is coming together nicely and everyone's excited about the playing group that we've managed to assemble," Kirkwood said. "We're going to provide some entertaining basketball hopefully for everyone to enjoy." The Bandits are now under a month away from their first NBL1 East game. They will travel to the Bankstown Basketball Stadium on April 2 to take on the Bruins for round one.

