sport, australian-rules-football, marc almond, wodonga raiders, practice match

Wodonga Raiders will be without their Northern Territory recruits in tonights practice match against Mulwala at Wahgunyah. Coach Marc Almond said the club would be taking a low-key approach to its first official pre-season match. "It will be great for the boys to have a run after a longer off-season than usual," Almond said. "A lot of the group is excited by the prospect but we will be missing eight to ten senior players. "But besides that, it will be good to get a run under the belt and put into place some of the things that we have been working on. ALSO IN SPORT "None of our Northern Territory recruits will play this week but we expect most of them will in our next practice match. "Jason Burke who we recruited from Leeton-Whitton will be one new face but he will have limited game time as he recovers from injury." Almond said Isaac Muller and former coach Jarrod Hodgkin were definite starters. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/914db634-4eed-4d28-bc8b-0aacf3232dad.jpg/r111_525_4658_3094_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg