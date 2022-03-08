sport, local-sport, allan endresz, ban, racing nsw

Allan Endresz has been informed by Racing NSW officials that he is banned from racing his gallopers in NSW after he was declared bankrupt in 2020. The polarising businessman has shares in 24 gallopers including seven of which are trained in NSW. However, Endresz has vowed to fight the ruling which was introduced in NSW last month. Endresz is presently allowed to race anywhere else in Australia outside NSW. The timing of the ban coincides with the possible return of Alligator Blood under new co-trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott at Rosehill on Saturday. Alligator Blood has been nominated for the Group 2 Ajax Stakes. ALSO IN SPORT Racing NSW officials have also informed Endresz that it will refuse to register any syndicate he was involved in. Endresz also races several horses trained by Mitch Beer. Racing NSW officials have given the controversial owner a grace period to formally respond.

