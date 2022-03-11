news, local-news,

High fees and a lack of landing slots have momentarily locked budget airline Bonza out of Sydney Airport, but it will not affect its plans to fly out of Albury. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission raised concerns this week tight control of the airport could create barriers. However, Bonza chief executive Tim Jordan said the airline remained on schedule to launch its service from Albury to the Sunshine Coast by the middle of the year. OTHER NEWS: "These conversations have no impact on our planned new routes from Albury Airport, including the introduction of a twice weekly direct flight to the Sunshine Coast from mid-2022," he said. "We thank Albury for their support and partnership to enable low-cost flights and more choice for both the people of Albury and those looking to visit this beautiful region."

