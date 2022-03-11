community, Regenerating Australia, Damon Gameau, WWF-Australia, Yackandandah, Benalla

"Today marked the first time that Australia has run on 90 per cent renewable energy for an entire month." That TV news top story is not a reality - yet. But the filmmaker behind a short documentary being screened in Yackandandah and Benalla on Saturday, March 12, hopes people will leave the screening with ideas, optimism and joy about the next decade. Regenerating Australia by Damon Gameau (That Sugar Film, 2040) is a hypothetical news bulletin set on New Year's Eve, 2029, that looks back on the 2020s. Produced in partnership with WWF-Australia, it outlines solutions that transform areas such as energy, economy, transport and the environment. Ahead of his North East visit, Gameau told The Border Mail the film tried to encourage people to think about what might be possible. "We just don't do any kind of visioning or dreaming right now, we're all so in survival mode," he said. "So I think it's important we reclaim that, and help shape the future that we want collectively." IN OTHER NEWS: "The government today announced it will follow the lead of other countries and livestream key policy discussions." Over in 20 minutes, Regenerating Australia is based on four months of interviews with a wide range of Australians and includes familiar media faces like Kerry O'Brien and Sandra Sully. "It was great because all of them said, 'I hope to read these one day, these are the stories that I want to read as a newsreader as well'," Gameau said. The filmmaker, who also narrates the bulletin, intends to share more positive stories that highlight the gains of implementing such solutions. "When we do, we inspire others to get involved, and learn more and start to feel a lot more optimistic and bring their kids ... that's how we're going to create the change," he said. In conjunction with the screening tour, WWF-Australia is launching an Innovate to Regenerate challenge, providing $2 million in seed funding for innovative solutions that reverse environmental damage and help humans live in harmony with nature. Chief executive Dermot O'Gorman said the documentary's bold vision was possible if people worked together. "We've listened to local communities and innovators and now we will partner with them to bring their creative solutions to life," he said. Regenerating Australia can be seen at Benalla Performing Arts and Convention Centre at 2pm and Yackandandah Public Hall at 6pm, with question and answer sessions after each screening. Gameau said the events aimed to celebrate regeneration and encourage more actions. "Communities getting it done, that's one of our great assets in this country," he said.

