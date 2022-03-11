news, local-news,

EAT UP Tastes of Rutherglen, 17 Rutherglen and Wahgunyah wineries, Saturday, March 12, and Sunday, March 13, 10am to 4pm Tastes of Rutherglen returns this weekend to showcase exemplary wine and produce. Relax and recharge as 17 cellar doors invite you to the tasting table. Experience the region's finest cuisine with matched wines and meet the winemakers as they connect your curiosity with their craft. The festival will offer more than 200 wines to taste, masterclasses and special events among the vines, expansive outdoor spaces and lush lawns. Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize at the Rutherglen Memorial Hall runs daily until March 20. DRIVE UP This Is Your City, the Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, Saturday, March 12, and Sunday, March 13, 11am, 11.40am, 12.20pm and 1pm daily Together with AlburyCity and City of Wodonga, HotHouse Theatre presents This Is Your City, a world premiere production and live gaming experience. It is a theatrical adaptation of the 1986 classic Albury-Wodonga board game. Starting at the Butter Factory Theatre, patrons will watch a show that sets up the ground rules for the game that takes them through the Twin Cities in their cars. TURN UP Melbourne International Comedy Festival Outta Town, The Cube Wodonga, Saturday, March 12, 7.30pm Need a laugh? Melbourne International Comedy Festival Outta Town is coming to Wodonga as part of a new regional tour. The gig will showcase comedians Luka Muller, Danielle Walker and Lloyd Langford. Patrons 15-plus for the two-hour show (including interval). Bookings: The Cube Wodonga box office or online. SHOW UP Tallangatta Show, Tallangatta Showgrounds, Saturday, March 12, 9am to 5pm Highlights will be Trixie the clown, face painting, Black Snake Productions, sideshow alley, pet parade and a Lego Challenge. The popular dog high jump will attract many entries as always! Show jumping and Upper Murray Horseman's Association events. ROLL UP Lake Hume Cycle Challenge, Ebden Reserve, Lake Hume, various rides, Sunday, March 13 Run by The Rotary Club of Bellbridge-Lake Hume, the challenge has a range of tracks to suit everyone. Courses include Kiewa River Family Ride, 40km Tallangatta Rail Trail Tour, 65km Tangambalanga-Sandy Creek Loop and 80km Bethanga Beast. ROCK UP Chiltern Pro Rodeo, Chiltern Racecourse, Chiltern, Sunday, March 13, 6pm to 10pm Hold your horses! Chiltern Pro Rodeo is back in town this weekend. Gates open 2.30pm with the main event running 6pm to 10pm. Live band Overtime Duo will perform on stage from 10pm until midnight. BYO chair, no BYO alcohol or glass.

