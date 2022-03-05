news, local-news,

LIVE theatre like you've never known it is coming to Wodonga next week. Together with AlburyCity and City of Wodonga, HotHouse Theatre will present This Is Your City, a world premiere production and live gaming experience over two weekends. This Is Your City is a theatrical adaptation of the 1986 classic Albury-Wodonga board game, where people, their family and friends watch a show, drive in their car and play live through the Twin Cities. Starting at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga, patrons will watch a show that sets up the ground rules for the game. Instructions are sent to phones, leading players to familiar sites around town, with puzzles, clues and tasks triggered by QR codes hidden at each location. Participants are guided by hilarious characters from the show with audio feeds played through car stereos. With stops along the way for coffee and snacks, multiple paths to choose from and built-in game paths suitable for young families, This Is Your City is innovative theatre at its best! IN OTHER NEWS: Set in 1934, players answer a mayday from the past, when they are called on to become contact tracers on a mission to save a trailblazing heroine. This Is Your City runs March 12-13 and March 19-20, 11am, 11.40am, 12.20pm and 1pm daily, and March 14, 11am and 11.40am. It starts at at the Butter Factory Theatre, Gateway Island. Players need a smartphone, car, family and/or friends. Tickets are $30 and under 12s play free. Bookings: hothousetheatre.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/10bfd06d-568b-4f11-93a1-8a2391c50c7c_rotated_180.JPG/r0_659_4032_2937_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg