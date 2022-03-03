news, local-news,

Service NSW customers in Albury were left confused after the branch had to be suddenly evacuated on Thursday when an individual suffered a medical episode. The decision to close was made at around 1.30pm. IN OTHER NEWS: A Service NSW spokesperson confirmed the branch would reopen at 8.30am today. "Service NSW apologises for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure," the spokesperson said. "For privacy reasons no further comment can be made."

