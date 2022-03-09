community, Lake Hume Cycle Challenge, Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre

RIDERS of all abilities and ages are encouraged to participate in the Lake Hume Cycle Challenge this Sunday for a family-focused event. Run by The Rotary Club of Bellbridge-Lake Hume, the challenge has a range of tracks to suit everyone. Since 2012, the Cycle Challenge has raised more than $180,000, and proceeds are donated directly to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre. Organising committee member Stuart Lucas encourages people to have a go. "It's all about participation, and if people do things in the right spirit, we will be happy," he said. Around 300 riders are expected to participate at this years event, with entries remaining open until an hour before the race begins. IN OTHER NEWS: Albury mayor, Kylie King, provided great views of the region and her passion around the important event. "It has some of the same charms of the City2City, doesn't it, but it's got a little bit more heritage this one, so, it's one of those institutions - both sides of the community really get behind, and why wouldn't you, you've got some amazing sights and scenery that you can sight all around and a fundraising effort which we know is so crucial for our council centre," she said. An event for the entire family, Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton said it's a fantastic cause for everyone to be involved. "Cycling is a fantastic sport that everyone can participate in; this weekend is the perfect excuse to get back into it. There are no magpies swooping, the weather has cooled down, and we're ready to go and raise some funds for the Albury Wodonga Cancer Centre Trust Fund," he said. For more information about the event head to www.lakehumecyclechallenge.com.au

