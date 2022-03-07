news, local-news,

A Bpangerang woman will refute cultural stereotypes about Aboriginal people tomorrow, when she appears as a speaker at a Wangaratta International Women's Day event. Jiarra Atkinson will join member for Indi Helen Haines to speak about her experience of forging women's equality at a Connect with Compassion fundraising breakfast for marginalised women. Ms Atkinson said her speech was about cultural bias to tie in with the International Women's Week theme of break the bias. "It's something that I'm really passionate about being a young Aboriginal woman who has overcome a lot of those stereotypes myself," she said. "Some of the stereotypes are that Indigenous people don't work or they're pretty much like bludgers, so that's one of the stereotypes I'll be speaking on. "Another stereotype is how Indigenous people get too much leniency when it comes to courts and the law, so I'll be talking on that with specifics in Indigenous adults in long term jail and also the Aboriginal deaths in custody, a few raw stereotypes I'll be speaking on." Ms Atkinson said she hoped the audience would leave and think about their own conscious or unconscious perceptions and break their bias. "And just to really reflect on those and see where they come from and why they have those biases,"she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We all tend to have our own biases, whether we like it or not, so I think it's a really great theme for this year I think it's addressing a lot of issues for women, not just Indigenous women, but all nationalities." Connect with Compassion event organiser Mandy Hogan said all funds from ticket sales would go towards promoting the health and education of marginalised women. "One of the organisations we work with is called Baliwise and it's a vocational training scholarship program for impoverished young women in Bali," she said. "They set them up on a six month vocational training scholarship in hospitality and that is enough to break the cycle of poverty so they can go and become financially, economically more independent and then they feed that back into their own families. "More locally I'm going to be providing some of that fundraising to NEMA, North East Multicultural Association, for the program that they set up for new and existing migrant women and allowing them to be able to use those funds to set up programs that promote independence for those women."

