MIDNIGHT Oil will postpone its Wahgunyah gig on Saturday to April owing to a coronavirus case. Midnight Oil drummer Rob Hirst has tested positive for COVID-19. "As a result the band needs to postpone its next two gigs to allow Rob to quarantine as required by Victorian law," promoters said on Tuesday. "Their gig at All Saints Estate (with Hoodoo Gurus and All Our Exes Live In Texas) planned for Saturday, March 12, will now happen on Sunday, April 24, on the Anzac Day long weekend. "The Oils' show at RLA (with Amyl and The Sniffers) on Wednesday, March 9, will now happen on Sunday, March 27." All tickets will be valid for the new dates so no action is needed by ticket holders. Refunds will be available from point of purchase for those who are unable to attend the new dates. "The band would like to apologise to everyone inconvenienced by this development and thank everyone who has sent Rob 'get well' messages," promoters said. "Despite the positive test he actually feels a bit better today and is confident of a full and speedy recovery."

