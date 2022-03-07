news, court-and-crime, Prune Street Lavington, Albury Police, Charges laid, Car crash

An 18 year-old man has been charged over a Lavington car crash last week that left a teenager with serious injuries. NSW police said the man was arrested at Albury Police Station on Sunday over the Prune Street incident, following a public appeal for information. "He was charged with drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, not give particulars to police, use unregistered registrable motor vehicle on road, use uninsured motor vehicle, learner not accompanied by driver and not give particulars to owner of damaged property," police said in a statement. The man was granted conditional bail to appear before Albury Local Court on April 11. IN OTHER NEWS: Emergency services found a Ford Falcon sedan had left the road and hit a tree, a letterbox and fence about 1.40am last Wednesday, March 2. Police had been told the occupants of the sedan removed the number plates after the crash before fleeing on foot. A 16 year-old boy presented to Albury Base Hospital soon after, suffering significant facial and head injuries.

