Investigations continue into an early morning incident that saw three occupants of a crashed car in Lavington flee the scene. A NSW Police spokeswoman said officers were still appealing to the public for any information about the crash, which occurred in Prune Street about 1.40am on Wednesday. The Ford Falcon sedan left the road and hit a tree, letterbox and fence, with police told the driver and two passengers removed the number plates before running off. A teenage boy presented at Albury hospital soon after with significant facial and head injuries. Later that day, police asked for community assistance to identify the driver, with people encouraged to call Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. No arrests had been made yesterday afternoon. IN OTHER NEWS:

