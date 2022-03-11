news, court-and-crime,

A woman has been charged two months after a police car was rammed repeatedly in an Albury underground car park. NSW police said the woman, 29, was arrested in Albury on Thursday and later charged with passenger not disclose driver's/other passenger's identity. "Police will allege she was in the front seat of the vehicle at the time of the ramming," police said in a statement. The incident occurred about 11.50am on January 8 after the driver of a white Holden Statesman, with Victorian registration plates, was seen speeding down David Street, Albury, before entering the Myer Centrepoint car park. "A senior constable, in a marked Highway Patrol vehicle, was first on scene and stopped in front of the Holden, which was parked inside the car park with three unknown occupants inside," police said. "The Holden driver repeatedly rammed the police vehicle until there was room to exit the car park and drove from the scene." IN OTHER NEWS: The 30 year-old male senior constable was not injured but the police vehicle sustained significant damage and was towed from the scene. Police later found the Holden unattended at Gilbert Street, Wodonga, and seized it for forensic examination. The woman charged was granted conditional bail to appear in Albury Local Court on April 4. "As inquiries to locate the driver of the vehicle continue, officers are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam/CCTV footage to contact Albury Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," police said.

