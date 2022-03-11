Albury police investigate multiple reported child approaches at school

news, court-and-crime,

Police are investigating several child approaches outside a Lavington school. A woman was seen in a black van outside Lavington East Public School on Thursday and Friday morning last week. Police said she was speaking to children not known to her. The same woman approached a boy outside the school and asked for his name and address on Monday afternoon this week. The boy ran away. IN OTHER NEWS: The woman was again seen by students on Tuesday, driving past the school grounds at lunch time. The incidents were reported to Albury officers on Wednesday "Police would like to speak to a woman who may be able to assist with their inquiries," a police spokesman said. "She has been described as an older woman with grey/blonde hair, driving a black van with pink writing, as well as a sticker of the number 24 on the rear. "Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area is urged to contact Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

