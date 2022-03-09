Wodonga gunman Jordan Bourke needs long stint in rehab, court told

news, court-and-crime,

A man involved in a Wodonga shooting has been fined after breaching an order of his sentence. Jordan Bourke was jailed in March 2020 after shooting above Dusty Lyons' head on Hague Road on November 15, 2018. He had been charged with attempted murder but the charges were downgraded, and he was ordered to serve a corrections order after being released from jail. The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard Bourke had breached that order through further offending. Police twice raided his Conway Court home in March last year and seized firearm items, drugs, steroids, scales and cash. IN OTHER NEWS: Lawyer Geoff Clancy said his client was considering long-term rehab and was yet to overcome his ice addiction. The court heard he had at times refused to give drug tests, but had engaged with the corrections order. Justice Jane Dixon imposed a $1500 fine, which must be paid within six months, and said rehab would be "a very good move". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/f5653a0b-aa4b-4db4-b346-8f479aef48fe.jpg/r295_58_605_233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg