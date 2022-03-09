community, Albury Library Museum, Nurture: It takes a village, Albury-Wodonga, art, exhibition

Children, parents and grandparents have shared their ideas and artistic skills in a new exhibition that explores how we gather support around us. Nurture: It takes a village opened at Albury Library Museum on Saturday, in time for International Women's Day, and runs until June 19, thereby including Mother's Day as well. More than 400 women have contributed to the free exhibition, which celebrates the experience of women on the land as parents. Riverina and North East artists have responded to the theme in different ways, with tin cans, a paddle board and flowers among the materials used. Community co-ordinator Lyndal Symons said a group of women with young children who visited the Kiewa Street facility came up with the idea in 2018. "We were all going to Story Time with our kids and we were all in book clubs," she said. "This was a bit of an anchor for us as a community. "Those days when you had no one to see, you always knew there was a spot to come and sit and be around people." IN OTHER NEWS: Community driven but professionally created, the project began pre-COVID but "the whole concept of nurturing, that it takes a village, is maybe even a little bit more poignant now". One artwork features Indigenous weaving where a group of nearly 20 women sat down together over seven weeks and shared the process. "It was quite a bonding experience for them while they did that so I think a huge amount of love and intention has gone into that piece," Mrs Symons said. In another exhibit co-ordinated by Meredith Wallace through Facebook, 350 women have created 1081 fabric figures now joined to stretch 94 metres and wrap around the space. "This is her virtual village as such," Mrs Symons said. "When we use (social media) well, it's a platform to support and champion other people and really lift them up and let voices that might not otherwise be heard, be celebrated." Year 3 students from The Scots School Albury have contributed portraits of their mothers, while Gai Liley's offering pay tribute to her village at Mitta Mitta Canoe Club. Artist talks, workshops and an audio interview project are also planned between now and June. Mrs Symons agreed the diverse nature and genesis of Nurture actually matched its brief. "A village has absolutely put together the exhibition," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

