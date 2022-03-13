news, local-news,

One man is dead and two people injured following a two-car crash 16km south of Wagga on Saturday night. Emergency services were called to the intersection of Holbrook Road and Gelston Park Road about 8.30pm following reports a Volkswagen Golf and Nissan X-Trail had collided. A 19-year-old male passenger in the Volkswagen was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, he died at the scene. The driver of the Golf - a 17-year-old male - and the driver of the X-Trail - a 46-year-old man - were also treated at the scene before being taken to Wagga Base Hospital each in a stable condition. Riverina Police District officers attended and established a crime scene, which will be forensically examined by the Crash Investigation Unit. Police are appealing for anyone who has information or dashcam footage to come forward and contact Wagga Police or Crime Stoppers. A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.

