FORMER Victorian premier Jeff Kennett and ex-federal Labor leader Bill Shorten are set to visit North East Victoria over the next week and a half as part of the election campaign for Indi. The Melbourne-based pair will be lending their support to Liberal candidate Ross Lyman and Labor contender Nadia David respectively. Mr Kennett will speak at a fundraising dinner for Mr Lyman at All Saints Estate winery at Wahgunyah on Wednesday March 23. Tickets range from $250 to $2000, if you want to sit on the same table as Mr Kennett. Mr Kennett will talk of his period as premier and draw parallels with incumbent Daniel Andrews and his COVID lockdowns. He will also tell of his work as Hawthorn football club president and establishing mental health organisation Beyond Blue. IN OTHER NEWS: Financial Services Minister Senator Jane Hume will accompany Mr Kennett. Mr Shorten, who led the Labor Party at the last federal election and is now the Opposition's spokesman on the NDIS and government services, is scheduled to be in the North East this Thursday and Friday. He will speak with NDIS recipients and providers at a $15 per head forum at Benalla at lunchtime Thursday, before visiting Wangaratta's Merriwa Industries and Beechworth that evening. On Friday, Mr Shorten will be available to meet members of the public at Wodonga's Junction Square at 9am. He will later visit the Murray Valley Centre and be guest speaker at North East Border Trades and Labour Council annual dinner at the Blazing Stump hotel.

