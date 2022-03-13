sport, australian-rules-football,

Riverina cricketer Jarryd Hatton showed he will be vying for senior selection with an impressive display in Corowa-Rutherglen's practice match on Sunday, ahead of the Ovens and Murray Football League season. The Roos blasted Murray League outfit Barooga by triple figures after falling to one of the clubs expected to push for the top three in Yarrawonga the previous week. "Jarryd Hatton and Cody Howard certainly showed something," Roos' stalwart Paul Bartlett offered. "Jarryd played off a half-back flank, it's a step up from where he's come from and he looks like one of those players who could be quite beneficial." Hatton, who is the Riverina's fastest pace bowler and coaches Corowa in Cricket Albury-Wodonga, was one of six players from Tallangatta and District League clubs to join the Roos last October. He was the only player from Rutherglen, with the rest from Wahgunyah. Like all clubs in practice matches, the Roos used heavy rotations as they search for their best combination. "The back six was moving and gelling well, led by Joe Hansen, Jamie Seymour and Kade Kuschert," Bartlett explained. "Matty Grantham played out of the middle and he got a fair bit of the ball, while Hayden Filliponi probably had 10 shots at goal and kicked five or six before he was rested. "Jy Lane was impressive coming back this year and Will Robinson probably kicked three or four at centre half-forward." The pair returns to the club after time with Geelong Football League outfit Newtown and Chilwell. Lane was once touted as a potential AFL Draft prospect, but was overlooked in 2017. He has a penetrating kick and pace as well, while Robinson is the excitement machine with his high leaping. The duo signed around the same time as Bill Hansen, the youngster brother of last year's captain Joe. The Roos are scheduled to have this weekend off, but are then pencilled in to play another Murray League club in Nathalia on March 26. IN OTHER NEWS: The Roos start their season the following week away to Lavington, under lights, on April 2.

