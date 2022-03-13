sport, australian-rules-football,

Myrtleford co-coach Jake Sharp is targeting a mid-May return from his knee reconstruction in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The 27-year-old suffered the injury against Albury on June 12, so he's hoping to return a month earlier than the generic 12 months for reconstructive surgeries. "The hope was round one (April 2), but after chatting with the physio and strength and conditioning coaches, it's looking more in the early rounds," he revealed. "I'm hoping to be back after the first bye, which is round five, and that will allow the graft a little more time." Myrtleford is one of six teams to play the season-opening round on April 2. It means those outfits will have a bye as the other four look to 'catch up'. The Saints won't play on May 7, meaning Sharp could face a baptism of fire away against competition fancies Wangaratta the following week. However, given Sharp has now had two knee reconstructions, there will be no chance of the club rushing him back, despite his own obvious love for the game and club to return as soon as possible. The Saints missed out on the top three by percentage last year and given they've picked up two of the league's top recruits in Lavington's 2019 premiership coach Simon Curtis and the Goulburn Valley's 2018 Morrison medallist Sam Martyn, the club might be in a position for Sharp to have an even longer stint on the sideline, if that helps with his output in the second half of the season. IN OTHER NEWS: Myrtleford is home to Rovers in the first game. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

