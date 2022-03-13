coronavirus,

The number of daily COVID-19 cases across the Riverina is back above the 400-level after three days of continuous declines. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) recorded a total of 417 new positive results for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 4pm on Saturday. NSW Health figures show that total included 81 positive results from PCR tests and 336 from RATs. The rate of new daily cases had been falling across the MLHD since Wednesday, which had 528 positive results, to Friday, which had 373 positive results. IN OTHER NEWS: The MLHD appears to be continuing a pattern set over the past four weeks of positive results hitting a low-point over the weekend only to see the numbers rise again when people are tested after returning to work or school. NSW Health reported the deaths of seven people with COVID-19 in the 24 hours to Saturday: four women and three men. One person was aged in their 40s, one person was in their 50s, two people were in their 70s, two people were in their 80s and one person was in their 90s. Two people who died were aged under 65 - a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s. Both had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had significant underlying health conditions. Two of the seven people were from south western Sydney, two people were from south eastern Sydney, one person was from western Sydney, one person was from Maitland and one person was from the Wollongong area. NSW Health has expressed its sincere condolences to the loved ones of those who died.

