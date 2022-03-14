news, local-news,

A homegrown rider came close to claiming double success in the marquee events at the Chiltern Pro Rodeo on Sunday night. Chiltern's Jarrod McKane picked up the Steve Atkins Memorial Buckle after his standout performance in the open bull ride and he narrowly missed on first place in the Kelvin Duke Memorial Bareback Bronc event to Sale's Luke Higgins. Both events are named after past presidents of Chiltern Rodeo Club. Current president Michael Phibbs said this year's meeting attracted a record 456 entries. "It was one of our better crowds for the event. We had about 2200 and we were really happy with that," Mr Phibbs said. IN OTHER NEWS: "It was a huge success. Every state and territory except Western Australia had a rider entered." A new addition to the rodeo program this year was the Football Club Steer Challenge, which featured two riders from Chiltern, Barnawartha and Beechworth football clubs. Barnawartha's Patrick Shanahan saw off his fellow Tallangatta and District league rivals to take home the perpetual trophy. Mr Phibbs said he and the committee will take a well-earned break after a frenetic six weeks, which has seen the club stage three separate rodeos. "We ran in March last year and six weeks ago we ran two rounds of the national finals on January 21 and 22," he said. "A lot of rodeos in Victoria and NSW have still been cancelled because of COVID, but if you do the right thing and work to the COVID plan, it can be done."

