Some of Allan Endresz's most talented gallopers are banned from racing in NSW. Racing NSW informed Endresz on Thursday that any of his gallopers racing through trusts of Ezybonds No. I and Ezybonds Pacific LP would be ineligible to race in the state. In a further blow, the prizemoney earned for the Ezybonds trusts will be frozen by Racing NSW. The decision has ruled out high-profile galloper Alligator Blood targeting the lucrative Sydney Autumn carnival. The Australian Guineas winner had been nominated for the Doncaster and Queen Elizabeth Stakes. Racing NSW general counsel Pete Sweney informed Endresz and his legal team via letter that as an undischarged bankrupt he did not meet the required standard to own horses in NSW. The polarising businessman has shares in 24 gallopers including seven of which are trained in NSW. He also races several gallopers with Mitch Beer. Horses that Endresz has a minor share in will still be eligible to race in the state. Racing NSW also took a dim view of Endrez's comments to some media that Racing NSW 'could stick it up their arse' when quizzed about the possibility of being banned last week. "Racing NSW was of the view that an undischarged bankrupt does not meet Racing NSW's propriety standards to manage a horse racing syndicate," the letter read "Further, your client was informed on 24 December 2021 that it was critical that there was a line of sight to all possible owners." Endresz sought a three-month extension to allow him sufficient time to manage his syndications. That request was denied by Racing NSW after his comments last week. "[The statement that Endresz is] 'endeavouring to restructure the syndicate, and address any bankruptcy issues, such that all of Racing NSW's concerns and the changes to the Rules of Racing are addressed' is contrary with the statements that your client is making publicly on this issue," the letter read. Endresz said he was weighing up his legal options when contacted on Monday. "I've had more professional opponents for the past 23-years by taking on the government," Endresz said. "When I benchmark a body like Racing NSW against the Australian government and other regulators, it's quite unprofessional really. "I don't know who drafted that rule (that led to Endresz's ban) that I've dubbed Al's rule. "I know it's designed for me because of the specifics of it because it targets undischarged bankruptcies which have been missing in all of the state's rules. "But more importantly they have honed in on the way my businesses are structured which in my opinion are unique to Australia. "The rule was amended on February 8 and it specifically targets me. "In my opinion it is a personal attack." As of Thursday, Alligator Blood was not only banned from racing in NSW but also being trained. He is restricted to exercise on a treadmill on a private property in NSW. ALSO IN SPORT Endresz said he was also considering initiating legal proceedings for damages for all the races Alligator Blood would miss over the Sydney Autumn carnival. "I'm waiting to hear back from a reply from Racing NSW which I expect today (Monday)," Endresz said. "At the moment I don't think I have much choice other than to initiate legal proceedings and seeking damages for all the races 'Al' missed out on. "We can't race him in Melbourne because Adrian (Bott) has had a good look and feels there is nothing suitable. "So a Melbourne campaign has been ruled out. "Our most likely option is the horse will still be under the care of Gai and Adrian but be trained in Queensland again. "We will look at the Queensland winter carnival."

