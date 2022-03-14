Police seeking witnesses to find man on the run in Wodonga

news, court-and-crime,

Wodonga Police are seeking assistance from the community to locate 28-year-old Zachary Cheep. Mr Cheep is wanted on outstanding warrants in Victoria. Shortly before 1pm on Monday police believe Mr Cheep was driving a silver Mazda sedan on Chapple Street in Wodonga. Detective Senior Constable Ray Causer said Mr Cheep had fled and jumped over fences. Chapple Street resident Ryan Telfer said his neighbour had tried to stop Mr Cheep in his tracks. "Someone's jumped his fence, ran in his yard, and then jumped in his daughter's car," Mr Telfer said. "He jumped out, ripped him out, and threw him onto the ground." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Telfer said Mr Cheep then jumped into the backyards of two other neighbouring properties before police lost sight of their target. Police were also speaking to an 18-year-old woman in relation to her involvement with Mr Cheep. Anyone with information on Mr Cheep's whereabouts are to contact the Wodonga Police station on (02) 6049 2601. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/8a2cdb70-9c00-425b-85cc-68850e1ca829.JPG/r0_404_4032_2682_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg