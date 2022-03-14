Man dies in single-vehicle crash on Newell Highway, Tocumwal
A driver died in a single-vehicle crash at Tocumwal on Sunday afternoon.
NSW Police said the incident occurred about 5pm on the Newell Highway, about 70 kilometres south west of Deniliquin.
Emergency services received reports a Toyota Hilux had left the roadway and travelled across a canal before coming to a stop.
"The driver and sole occupant of the Hilux was assisted from the vehicle; however, he died at the scene," police said in a statement.
"While the man is yet to be formally identified, he is believed to be aged in his 30s."
Murray River Police District officers established a crime scene that will be forensically examined and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
