A driver died in a single-vehicle crash at Tocumwal on Sunday afternoon. NSW Police said the incident occurred about 5pm on the Newell Highway, about 70 kilometres south west of Deniliquin. Emergency services received reports a Toyota Hilux had left the roadway and travelled across a canal before coming to a stop. "The driver and sole occupant of the Hilux was assisted from the vehicle; however, he died at the scene," police said in a statement. "While the man is yet to be formally identified, he is believed to be aged in his 30s." Murray River Police District officers established a crime scene that will be forensically examined and a report will be prepared for the coroner. Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The crash came a day after Riverina police attended a fatal collision on Holbrook Road, south of Wagga.

