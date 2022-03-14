news, local-news,

The 50th anniversary of the Mighty Mitta Muster didn't disappoint as more than 3500 people took the opportunity to celebrate the milestone event on Sunday. A major highlight for spectators was the introduction of the Rooftop Express Show, which included an American bison bull, interactive horsemanship shows and high-five working dogs. More than 50 market stalls were set up on the day, while wood chopping and the stockman's challenge, which featured bareback and saddle competitions, drew plenty of attention. Longtime visitors enjoyed the 50-year photo display and art show. Market co-ordinator Lorrae Smyth said all aspects of the event ran smoothly and the feedback was positive. "The workers just come out of the woodwork and help, it's just unbelievable. The community spirit is phenomenal here," she said. "We sold out of everything in the canteen, we sold out of alcohol and had to get more and we sold the most merchandise we've ever sold because we had special shirts made up with all the logos on them from previous years. "The shirts were part of our thank-you to the committee and all the workers. "Any profits made go back into the community, so everyone benefits." IN OTHER NEWS: John Scales was on the original committee of the Mighty Mitta Muster in 1972 and was "immensely proud" to see the organisers deliver an outstanding anniversary event. "I've got to take my hat off to the committee, they've done an absolutely sensational job to come up with a wonderful program and everything went like clockwork," he said. "It's only a committee of about seven but they strive for perfection and they've certainly pulled it off this year." Mr Scales, Mark 'Radar' Smith, Ron Hodgkin, Ben O'Connell, Shane Tobin, Phil Lord and Wayne Maroney are the remaining members of the first committee and haven't missed many musters between them. "I missed one when I went over to New Zealand to play cricket in 2000 on a golden oldies tour, I think Radar has only missed one as well," Mr Scales said. "We've been incredibly fortunate we've been able to run right through COVID. "We missed out on the lockdown (in 2020) by two days, I think. "The only time we looked like having to slow up was when we got burnt out in 2003, but we ran a mini muster that year to give back a bit to those who were burnt out. "It was wonderful to be able to do that." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/d3ece1d4-f90e-4a2e-869c-fcb86f7b9022.jpg/r0_197_4833_2928_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg