It's that time of year again. The new Ovens and Murray season kicks off this weekend and we've put all 10 clubs under the microscope for our annual football/netball liftout, which you'll find inside The Border Mail on Thursday. Corowa-Rutherglen was one of the big recruiters ahead of last season, snaring 15 players, but it's pulled back this time, snaring only a handful. It will be interesting to see how that works, given so many clubs have picked up a host of recruits, including plenty who will vie for the title of the league's best recruit. It's a tougher competition than last year, so the Roos most see an improvement internally. WILL THE KANGAROOS, FINALLY, BREAK AN EIGHT-YEAR FINALS DROUGHT? You would love to see all drought breakers end their run, but the Roos won't. There's just too many good players that have arrived and the club lacks that top-level talent you must have. TALKING OF TALENT, COULD YOUNGSTER CAM WILSON WIN THE MORRIS MEDAL? Definitely and while all league best and fairests are an enormous achievement, there should be an asterisk associated with this year's, purely based on the talent. Wilson has the two main attributes, he wins a lot of the ball and he does something positive with it, most of the time. Coach Peter German suggested a number of times last year Wilson could win, but he didn't feature in the top 12. WHO WILL BE THE BEST OF THE THREE LOCALS RETURNING? Jy Lane just edges out Will Robinson and Bill Hansen. Lane will be the game-breaker, Robinson an excitement machine and Hansen the grunt man. Lane and Robinson have been playing for Newtown and Chilwell in the Geelong Football League, so they're coming from a terrific standard, while Hansen spent last season at Moonee Valley in Essendon District. WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO HAVE CALLUM SPENCER BACK? The league wouldn't be what it is without the profile players, the ex-AFL or state league players, but it also wouldn't be the same without the local family names moving through the grades. Spencer's dad Darrell has shared the club's games record and is a Hall of Famer, while his uncle Craig is the head of football, so it's a wonderful moment. And Callum can play too as a tall, running back after growing since he was last at the club in 2019. Callum Spencer (season off), Will Robinson, Jy Lane, Jordan Eyers (Newtown Chilwell), Bill Hansen (Modewarre), Adam Romey, Jake Beveridge, Deakin Clancy (Wahgunyah), Daniel Saunders (Wangaratta), Jarryd Hatton (Rutherglen). Tyson Logie (Howlong), Kyle Docherty, Leigh Schulz (CDHBU), Angus Lingham (Yackandandah), Matt Lempke (Collingullie Glenfield Park), Jordan Lavis (Tocumwal), Luke Kuschert (North Wangaratta). Preston Pedron (St Albans). Q: You spent time with the Murray Bushrangers, but is it fair to say it just wasn't working the way you wanted it to? A: Yeah, I just wasn't enjoying my footy, unfortunately I didn't play a game (in 2020, due to COVID wiping out the season), but getting back around my mates really brought me back into footy. Q: Your brother Jake Melksham has played almost 200 matches with Essendon and Melbourne, did you speak to him? A: Jake told me there's no point doing anything if you're not happy. Q: You're only small (173cms), has that ever counted against you? A: Not really, I could use my speed as an advantage. Q: You debuted around 15-16, did the confidence ever take a hit? A: When I wasn't getting a bit of a kick, my confidence was really down. Q: You're still only 19, has coach Peter German helped you with confidence? A: Yes, he's probably been the biggest one when it comes to giving me confidence. Also having my mates (Bailey Pirnag, Kaelen Bradtke) around the club, we're all getting confidence. Q: The Roos have been slowly building, there must be a buzz around the place? A; It's uplifting because it's a small town and everyone knows everyone. Pick up your 2022 football/netball liftout inside The Border Mail this Thursday, March 31.

