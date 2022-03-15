news, local-news,

HUNDREDS of mourners have farewelled Olympic cycling champion Dean Woods in his hometown of Wangaratta. The city's performing arts centre was packed for the funeral on Tuesday morning, following Woods' death on the Gold Coast on March 3. His gold-winning team-mates from the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, Michael Turtur, Kevin Nichols and Michael Grenda, were among the guests. Woods gave his own eulogy, which he had filmed in the weeks prior to his death at the age of 55. Running just over an hour, the address covered his fight with cancer, his rise to world champion cyclist and Olympic success, bike business and family. "I'm well prepared, even though I'm in the box in front of you," Woods said from a giant screen looming over his casket which was draped by the Olympic flag. IN OTHER NEWS "This will be the suit I'm put in the box in, even got the torch, a torch there just in case it gets dark. "You've just got to put a bit of humour in things because otherwise life's just pretty dull." The former apprentice plumber said his life had turned out to be "very positive" and after thanking family he declared "I'm Dean Woods and that was my story" before leaning over to turn off the camera. Olympic cycling team manager from 1984, Ray Godkin, read a letter from Los Angeles Games coach Charlie Walsh, who was unable to attend because he was recovering from shoulder surgery. Turtur spoke on behalf of his Olympic team-mates, including Wangaratta's Glenn Clarke. Woods' wife Megan was joined by their daughters Paris, Kennedy and Devon, in a tribute to the husband and father. Statements from yachting great John Bertrand and world champion surfer Layne Beachley and her husband, musician Kirk Pengilly, were read out by host Dean Rees, the mayor of Wangaratta and a close friend of Woods. . Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

