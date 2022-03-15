news, local-news,

AN Albury shed manufacturer is gearing up to become the next business to operate out of the Nexus industrial estate at Ettamogah. Construction of a $4.26 million warehouse-workshop and office for EasyShed is expected to start by the end of the month with Bathurst firm Akura to undertake the building work. EasyShed currently has a factory in Metry Street, North Albury, and has been in business since 1983. It manufactures garden sheds, workshops, garages and aviaries. Work on the Ettamogah site is forecast to be completed in September. IN OTHER NEWS: It is located on Knowles Road and will be near the $45 million PET plastic bottle recycling plant which was officially opened on Friday. That processing centre is the first development to occur west of Gerogery Road in the Nexus estate. Previously, since its launch in 2011 by then Albury mayor Alice Glachan, all the development in Nexus has been east of Gerogery Road with the Ettamogah Rail Hub the focus of the estate. Current mayor Kylie King hopes the recycling factory, which is a joint venture involving the Pact Group, Cleanaway Waste Management, Asahi Beverages and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will help spark further investment at Ettamogah. "It sets a real example of what can be achieved, what is possible in this regional jobs precinct," Cr King said after being involved in the formalities of its unveiling. "It can be a key economic driver moving forward, certainly targetting the areas of manufacturing, transport and logistics, so now that this is here and you look at the calibre of companies that have collaborated it really sets the tone for what we can achieve. "You've got to lobby other organisations, companies, manufacturers, transport organisations, for what is possible in regional areas. "(It's) a very valuable tool because you're not just selling the possibility of what can happen, you've actually got, living, breathing proof of something in action and seeing how it is offering solutions." The slow progress of land sales at Nexus had been linked to access issues from the Hume Freeway, with the lack of full interchange at Davey Road seen as a deterrent, given it meant trucks had to double back through Lavington to reach the estate. New ramps, allowing full access, opened in November. Connections to gas and sewerage services has also occurred in conjunction with the freeway exits and entries. Council-spruiked analysis flags the Nexus estate generating $1.5 billion in gross regional product for the Border economy annually and creating 9400 local jobs over the next 30 years and more.

