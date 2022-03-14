coronavirus,

COVID-19 detections in the Riverina continues to climb, with 252 cases confirmed on Sunday. NSW recorded just under 9000 new cases and one death in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday, the state health department revealed on Monday morning. In the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, just 1 in 5 of the positive results were found through PCR tests, with NSW Health confirming 201 of the fresh cases were discovered through rapid antigen testing. In other news It brings the weekend total for the MLHD to 669, after 417 cases were announced for Saturday. While there are 16 people hospitalised with COVID across the MLHD, none are in intensive care, the MLHD said in its weekly update. The authority also renewed calls for the community to come forward for vaccinations and boosters. "We urge people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible, to best protect themselves, their loved ones and the community from the ongoing transmission of COVID- 19," the MLHD said. "We also strongly recommend that people aged 12 years and over who are severely immunocompromised have a third primary dose of vaccine from two months after their second dose." More than 5000 people in the region have been diagnosed with COVID in the last two weeks, with 2999 detections in the last seven days and 2466 in the week prior. Outreach vaccination clinics will visit Batlow, Henty, Holbrook, Tumut and Tumbarumba this week, the MLHD said. Vaccinations can be sought between 2pm and 6pm in Holbrook on Monday, Tumut on Wednesday, Tumbarumba on Thursday and Henty on Friday. The clinic will open in Batlow at 11am until 6pm on Tuesday. The state's lone death from COVID on Sunday was a man ages in his 60s from the Central West region. "He had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and had significant underlying health conditions," a statement from NSW Health said. Of the 1005 people hospitalised across NSW, 15 people are on ventilators and 47 in total are being cared for in intensive care units.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/95fd02a2-5915-4cab-a594-ce8d5d897a85.jpg/r3_0_1196_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg