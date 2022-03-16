sport, local-sport,

Last year Dederang-Mount Beauty adopted the motto "flexibility and adaptability" as they persevered to ensure enough players were on the court each week. But after attracting the best numbers at senior pre-season netball trials the club has seen in a long time, the Bombers may need a new saying. "We've had huge numbers," coach Justine Goonan said. "We've probably had about 50 or more girls interested in participating in our pre-season and trials, which is the best position we've been in for a very long time. "Last year we had a great crew who continued on from 2020, but with consistency of availability, we had girls who would end up playing multiple grades on any given day. "This is the first year in a very long time that we've been fortunate to have some new people that want to participate." The Bombers have welcomed former Ovens and Murray players Alysha DeKoeyer and Tessa Walsh, as well as former Bandit Stacey DeKoeyer. Georgie McCallum has arrived from Henty, while Jayde Romans will ascend into the A-grade side from B-grade. Dederang finished in 11th spot last season, but Goonan is hopeful the player influx will be the shift needed to see them change direction. "I'm hoping this year it won't just be us taking it to the top teams, but being able to get those wins on the board that we've been close to for the last couple of years," she said. Goonan grew up in Dederang and has spent over 20 years playing and coaching at the club. It's been some time since the Bombers have experienced consistent success, but she's hopeful for the future. "Over time there has been some fantastic netballers that have come through Dederang," she said. ALSO IN SPORT: "We haven't been able to have constant years of success in our senior team for a long time and that's just been because of a changing climate in players over the years. People come and go unfortunately." While there's several explanations behind the Bombers recruiting blitz, Goonan credits the culture of the community for luring new and returning players. "I'd like to think that people hear that we're good people to be around," she said. "While A-grade sides often attract attention, it's the strength of our senior netball squad and coaching team that have got us into this positive position that we're in and it will hopefully lead to success across the board, because that's what we're about, it's the whole netball squad." Dederang-Mount Beauty will meet Yackandandah to get the season under way next month. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/ac9ba35c-92e3-4875-931e-fb00f181122e.jpg/r152_470_5249_3350_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg