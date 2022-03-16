sport, local-sport, albury paceway, trevor sutherland, ron calleja

A shocking fall has resulted in some serious injuries to two drivers and a pacer tragically killed at the Albury Paceway on Tuesday night. The three-horse crash occurred in the final race as the horses were in the back straight for the final time. The Ron Calleja-trained and driven Illawong Argyle appeared to be checked and subsequently locked wheels with the Royce Gregory-trained and driven Terror Ofa Saint resulting in both pacers and drivers crashing heavily to the track. Wagga reinsman Trevor Sutherland who was driving Nicky Khan was then spectacularly catapulted several metres airborne before he also landed heavily. Calleja was knocked unconscious and laid motionless as paramedics rushed to his aid. Sutherland suffered severe facial injuries including a fractured cheekbone. The pair were taken to hospital by ambulance. Scans have revealed Calleja has five broken ribs and a fractured heel. ALSO IN SPORT He remains in hospital. Gregory is waiting on the results of scans to an injured knee. Tragically, Illawong Argyle was killed instantly from a suspected broken neck. Stewards have adjourned an inquiry into the incident. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/bd106263-6231-4cf7-aac9-4f620e6d3858.jpeg/r231_0_2302_1170_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg