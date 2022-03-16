sport, local-sport,

SwimTech Albury head coach Mitchell Brown has praised young border swimmers following a strong display at the Victorian Championships. Brown had 33 individuals from his squad qualify for the meet, almost double the amount that attended last year. There were 17 state medals and nine state titles claimed by athletes aged between 12 and 18 from the squad, which is made up of swimmers from GT Aquatic Swim Club and Albury North Lavington Swim Club. The team placed 12th overall. "It was an impressive meet," Brown said. "They've gone really well and my coaches have been instrumental in supporting me. "The kids are a credit to themselves as well, they've put in a lot of work." Oscar Kreutzberger claimed an incredible six gold, one silver and one bronze to be crowned the male age champion in the 15-under male division. ALSO IN SPORT: Archie Kreutzberger won two gold and two silver medals, while Lachlan Elgin took two silver and one bronze home. Nicholas Evans won gold in the 50m butterfly, while Alicia Spiers took out bronze. National qualifiers were Alicia Spiers, Nicholas Evans, Lachlan Elgin, Alessandro Vaccaro, Samuele Vaccaro, Elinor McGarvie, Patrick Bullivant, Oscar Kreutzberger, Tyson Mutsch and Xander Saliba. While Abbie Roennfeldt, Zara Hiscock, Xander Saliba, Annika Sorrensen, Alessandro Vaccaro were state finalists.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/9ba5470f-bec1-463f-9d79-f048a0c9c67b.jpg/r0_151_3200_1959_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg