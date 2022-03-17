sport, australian-rules-football,

Ben Kelly insists it was a no-brainer to stay with Albury after signing a two-year deal at the Sportsground. Kelly, 22, had interest from VFL and SANFL clubs but has committed his future to the Tigers, having impressed in his first full year of senior Ovens and Murray football. The former Murray Bushranger, who stands 202cm tall, fell out of love with the game after missing out in the 2019 AFL Draft and then seeing the 2020 season wiped out by COVID. But Kelly hailed the arrival of Albury co-coach Anthony Miles as a major factor in his resurgence and is ready to take his game to the next level with the Tigers. "There were a few SANFL clubs and a few VFL clubs that asked if I wanted to play for them but to be honest, I wasn't interested," Kelly said. "I didn't want to go and play footy there. "I enjoy it at Albury and there's a bit of unfinished business from last season. "We've got a really good group coming through now and we should be able to play some good footy for the next few years. "My Dad and my uncle played there and I've basically grown up there so it was a no-brainer to keep playing down there. "We've got a heap of blokes that are 20-25, which makes it easier and so much fun when we're all mates going to footy together. "'Snipper' (Miles) has probably brought that to the club. "We're building a really strong culture and that core group of young guys is really driving the standards. "We do spend a lot of time together outside of footy, we all really care about each other and 'Snipper' tries to make sure we're good men before we're good footballers." Miles is thrilled to have Kelly on board as the Tigers look to build on their minor premiership and unbeaten record from 2021. "To have Ben commit for two years is a reflection of who he is," Miles said. "He's very loyal, a great player and he's only going to get better. "When you think of those big guys, they really start to develop at 24 or 25 so I think his best footy's still ahead of him. "He's a massive part of our plans going forward. "With Zach Bye potentially coming back in rounds two or three, Ben Kelly can play more forward or he can even spend time as a key back, which he did a lot through his junior career." ALSO IN SPORT: It's been quite a journey for Kelly since 2019. "I had interviews with some (AFL) clubs, a few home visits and went to the Combine as well but it just didn't work out," he said. "I fell out of love with footy once that happened. "I didn't have any drive to play footy at all. "I wasn't even enjoying going to training but 'Snips' really turned that around for me and my favourite time of the week now is going to footy training and playing games. "I think that's the same for all the boys. "We love spending time with each other and on match days, we're super pumped to get out there and play footy with our mates." Kelly played 12 of Albury's 13 games last year. "Playing against full-grown men was the biggest challenge," he said. "It takes a bit of getting used to, especially in the ruck. "It can take its toll some weeks, against bigger bodies, because you are getting battered a few times but I enjoyed it. "It was a good learning curve and the older guys have been really helpful."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/dfc237ad-b625-43e4-84fd-0ae74f593a48.jpg/r0_262_5472_3354_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg