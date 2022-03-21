sport, local-sport,

Albury Hotspurs went goal crazy for the second week running as Myrtleford were beaten 11-0 at Aloysius Park. The game was effectively won inside 12 minutes, with Hotspurs racing into a 3-0 lead, but the real damage was done in the second half. Elisha Wild scored a hat-trick, following on from her five goals in the 13-2 rout of St Pats in in round one, and there were two each for Charlotte Laird, Jessica Briggs, Jessica Thomas and Sian Van Gastel. Hotspurs coach Justin Wild praised the composure of his side as well as the quality of their football, which went up a level in the second period. "We controlled possession for the majority of the game and shut down Summer Caponecchia really well in the midfield," Wild said. "We knew we could play better in the second half and we did, by simplifying our game by working on short passing through the midfield before looking to attack in the final third. "To score seven goals in the second half was really pleasing." ALSO IN SPORT Elisha Wild netted an early double, after Thomas had opened the scoring, and Laird scored nine minutes before the break to send Hotspurs in 4-0 up. The goal of the game came three minutes into the second half, the hosts stringing together 12 passes from back to front before Alice McIntosh squared to Laird. Roisin Wilson had a superb game in midfield, covering a huge amount of ground, while Keely Halloway and Alex Ventress were solid at the back. Wodonga Diamonds beat St Pats 4-1 in the day's other game to record their first win since returning to Division 1.

