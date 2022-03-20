sport, local-sport,

Cobram Roar stunned Wangaratta 3-2 on a day of drama in the senior men's competition. Wangaratta led early but the home side went in 2-1 up thanks to goals from Anthony Corso and Jack Dovey. Former coach Bill Puckett came off the bench late in the game to make it 3-1 before the Devils pulled back a consolation at the death. Title rivals Albury United cashed in by winning 7-1 away to Melrose. The home side missed several good chances in the first half and were made to pay as United ran riot after the break. Aidan Rees scored twice and there were also goals for Melkie Woldemichael, Alex Howard, Ben Smith, Caleb Martin and Sam Smith. Lively Melrose forward Dirck Angalikiyana capped an eye-catching performance with a fine individual goal in the second half. ALSO IN SPORT: Nagus Henry now has five goals in his last two games after netting two in a 5-1 win for Myrtleford over Twin City. Connor Caponecchia, Alain Mubali and Vincenzo Paglia scored the others. Wodonga Diamonds beat St Pats 4-3 in a thriller at La Trobe despite finishing the game with 10 men. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/16963a16-4e11-4052-bd2b-344d146fc270.jpg/r247_241_4936_2890_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg