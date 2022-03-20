sport, australian-rules-football,

Wangaratta Rovers have named Sam Carpenter as captain, ahead of the Ovens and Murray Football League season. Carpenter starred in the club's 64-point win over Goulburn Valley outfit Mooroopna in the club's final practice match on Saturday. "We named 'Carps' as captain over the weekend," coach Daryn Cresswell revealed. "The club means so much to Sam, the players look up to him, we think it's the right move for the year." Carpenter replaces defender Michael Clark, who battled injury last year. "It just releases the pressure on Michael, so he can concentrate on playing footy and getting his body right," Cresswell explained. The pair was outstanding against Mooroopna. Carpenter, who turns 35 next month, will play through the middle and half-back. He's an enormously respected O and M figure as the Hawks look to snap the league's second longest premiership drought. Rovers haven't won the flag since 1994 when five-time Morris medallist Rob Walker was at his peak. Myrtleford's 52-year drought is the longest. Coincidentally, the pair will meet in the season's first match on Saturday, April 2 in what should be a pulsating start to a highly anticipated season. Rovers edged out the Saints for third spot in last year's COVID-shortened season. ALSO IN SPORT: Both teams will unveil new faces, with Myrtleford boasting Lavington premiership coach Simon Curtis and ex-GV star Sam Martyn, while the Hawks have ex-Western Bulldog Lukas Webb.

