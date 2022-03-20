sport, local-sport,

Yackandandah knows what it's like to lift the CAW District trophy, but skipper Bailey Glass will tell you it takes on a whole new meaning to earn it when it looked out of reach. The Roos became back-to-back premiers on Saturday after defeating Baranduda in a sensational display at Yackandandah Sports Park, which saw 16-year-old Lachlan Martin rise to the occasion. The Roos needed five runs to win when Rangers' bowler Martyn Allwood took to the field. Allwood held his nerve to send Tom Cencic and Andrew Lockett back to the shed and was on a hat-trick ball when young gun and wicket keeper Martin hit him for four to see the Roos just behind the Rangers' total of 117. "He (Martin) hadn't batted in A-grade all year and he came out on a hat-trick ball and hit a four over cover first up and hit the winning runs as well," Glass said. "He was super nervous, but he said 'righto, I'll win you boys a premiership.' "It's probably one of the best feelings ever, especially given the circumstances of the game. "It felt like we were done there for a bit, but the fight and determination from the boys meant they never gave up and it's a testament to them." Yackandandah finished the decider with a total of 118 after dropping nine wickets. Last year's man of the match Cooper Garoni flew in from Adelaide to join the Roos at the top of the batting order to make 30 runs. "He's a class above and it was great to have him back," Glass said. "He said he wasn't going to miss a chance to go back-to-back." Mitch Maginness and Cencic were also praised for their efforts with the bat after hardly taking to the crease during the Roos' perfect season. "To go undefeated during the season and then to have our worst batting performance on grand final day, the young blokes like Mitch, Tom and Lachie really stood up," Glass said. "It just shows how much we wanted it." It marked Baranduda's first grand final appearance in 14 years. Aidan Ryan made 33 runs not out and backed it up with the ball to take three wickets, while 16-year-old Judah Hood opened the batting account with 17 runs. Rangers' skipper Zach Leach admitted it's a game his side will never forget. "All of our guys, including myself, had never played in a grand final before so to have upwards of 60 people supporting us and to hear them get around us was a phenomenal experience," Leach said. ALSO IN SPORT: "Unfortunately one team has to lose, but they're the kind of grand finals you want to play in and watch. "It was a real spectacle of cricket and I couldn't be prouder of what we did." He admitted hearts were in mouths following Allwood's two consecutive wickets in the dying stages. "We couldn't believe it and we thought this might be happening," he said. "It was one of those what if moments. If the ball went one or two metres closer to the fielder could we have been premiers? "That's cricket for you." Leach believes the future is looking bright for the Rangers. "Our opening batsmen (Hood) and bowler (Jordan Wells) are just 16-years-old, so to have guys who are still playing junior cricket also as key players in our grand final team is a really good start for our future," he said. "We have a really good platform now." The Roos have now made five consecutive grand finals. Glass, who took two wickets in the club's latest flag, admitted it's no fluke. "For the last five years we've had a core group of eight or nine people and everyone does their job and knows their role," he said. "We all know each other well and are best mates, so to do it again, this one was something special. "To have both A and B grades go back-to-back is an amazing effort and a testament to the club. Hopefully we can keep the ball rolling into next year now." Yackandandah defeated Dederang in the second grade decider at Rowen Park on Saturday, with Graham Martin making 49 runs not out and taking three wickets for the premiers. He was also well supported by Geordie Graham with 23 runs, while Joseph Rawson took three wickets. Joshua McNeill took four wickets for Dederang. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/49110626-9a7b-4f07-b662-95a7248497f6.jpg/r0_179_5498_3285_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg