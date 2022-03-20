sport, local-sport,

Lavington used the memories of North Abury's gripping preliminary final win over Albury two years ago in the final frenetic moments of this season's corresponding game in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial. The Panthers were pipped by the Hoppers by two wickets, but almost stole a famous win on Saturday. North was 3-142, chasing the Panthers' moderate target of 161, but then lost 5-19. "We just kept reminding ourselves that they got Albury 3-2 a few years ago," club president and top order bat Sam O'Connor revealed. Albury appeared certain to end North's grand final run in 2019-20 after moving to 7-123, chasing the Hoppers' 126. However, the home team capitulated, losing its last three wickets to fall a run short of equalling the target. "They've got a bloody long batting line-up and deserved to win, they finished first (after the regular season) and we were fourth," O'Connor said. North even had the luxury of holding back the association's multiple leading run-scorer in Ash Borella, who didn't bat when the team passed the total eight wickets down and with three overs to spare. ALSO IN SPORT: "You just try and take it as deep as you can."

