Lavington used the memories of a prior thrilling preliminary final finish
Lavington used the memories of North Abury's gripping preliminary final win over Albury two years ago in the final frenetic moments of this season's corresponding game in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The Panthers were pipped by the Hoppers by two wickets, but almost stole a famous win on Saturday.
North was 3-142, chasing the Panthers' moderate target of 161, but then lost 5-19.
"We just kept reminding ourselves that they got Albury 3-2 a few years ago," club president and top order bat Sam O'Connor revealed.
Albury appeared certain to end North's grand final run in 2019-20 after moving to 7-123, chasing the Hoppers' 126.
However, the home team capitulated, losing its last three wickets to fall a run short of equalling the target.
"They've got a bloody long batting line-up and deserved to win, they finished first (after the regular season) and we were fourth," O'Connor said.
North even had the luxury of holding back the association's multiple leading run-scorer in Ash Borella, who didn't bat when the team passed the total eight wickets down and with three overs to spare.
"You just try and take it as deep as you can."
