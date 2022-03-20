sport, australian-rules-football,

Wangaratta Rovers' Sam Carpenter and Michael Clark starred in the club's practice match win over Mooroopna on Saturday, ahead of the Ovens and Murray Football League season. The Hawks were inaccurate in posting a 14.14 (98) to 5.4 (34) win. "I thought Sam Carpenter was outstanding, he and Michael Clark were really strong, Jake McQueen was really good and 'Gatto' (Shane Gaston) was terrific in the ruck," coach Daryn Cresswell confirmed. It was the club's only trial game, ahead of the season opener on the road against Myrtleford on April 2. "I really rate their coach John Lamont (former Werribee coach) and he set them up really well, so we were really pleased with what we got out of it," Cresswell added. "We've had the Melbourne players up here for training and the Wangaratta players have also been down to Melbourne, so with the match simulation and two intraclubs as well, I thought we ran out the game really well, so I'm not concerned about our fitness at all." Rovers had a number of clubs drop out of practice matches, so they and North Albury will be the only clubs to hit the season with just the one game. Like all clubs, the Hawks didn't field their strongest line-up, with around five players missing, including former captain Tyson Hartwig, who should recover from a back complaint to take his place against Myrtleford, while recruit Ben Timms was watching his brother play in the Northern Territory grand final on Saturday, where Wangaratta star Abraham Ankers' Waratah outfit fell to St Mary's. Wangaratta had a close game against Goulburn Valley outfit Echuca on Saturday and got through the match without any injuries. Echuca signed former AFL player Sam Reid, no relation to Wangaratta coach Ben Reid, last October. The match was Wangaratta's final practice match before tackling a home game against Albury on April 2. "It was Mick Bordignon's first game back, he was excellent, 'VB' (Dylan Van Berlo) was really good, while it was also Liam McVeigh's first game," Reid said. "Liam's a hard working half-forward, a no fuss sort of player. "He's not as tall as (the man he's replacing in) Josh Porter, but he covers the ground really well and works hard at the contest and will only get better as he plays more with his new team-mates." The Pies were missing a handful of players, including veteran forward Michael Newton and reliable ruck Zac Leitch. The club also welcomed back Daniel Sharrock as he looks to put three frustrating years behind him following a knee reconstruction and COVID. "He was really good, he looked like he's had a really good pre-season, he's trained mostly with Werribee and at times with us," Reid revealed. Meanwhile, the Pies first opponent rounded out its preparation with an intraclub on Saturday. Albury was due to play GV club Kyabram, but it had been forced to withdraw from the clash. "It was a really solid hitout, considering the conditions, it was pretty warm," Tigers' co-coach Luke Daly offered. Alex Jones impressed through the midfield and then up forward, Will Blomeley was busy, while teenager Jake Brunner also played well. IN OTHER NEWS: Albury had a number of its seasoned campaigners sit out the match. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/8e1d56c8-ec47-42dd-b6aa-47ebc00fc98e.jpg/r0_140_2759_1699_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg