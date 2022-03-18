Crime declines in Wodonga but big spike in some offences recorded

news, court-and-crime,

Crime continued to drop in the Wodonga region last year, with criminal damage and thefts from cars the most prevalent offences in the area. Data released by the Crime Statistics Agency on Thursday shows there was a 4.1 per cent drop in criminal incidents in Wodonga in 2021, compared to a statewide drop of 12.6 per cent. Police recorded 259 criminal damage incidents and 257 thefts from vehicles. IN OTHER NEWS: A significant spike in thefts from cars was recorded, up from 166 in 2020, and the spike has continued into the new year. While Indigo and Alpine council areas recorded drops in crime, Wangaratta and Towong councils recorded spikes of 2 per cent and 5.4 per cent. NSW research shows crime across the state was at historic lows due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

