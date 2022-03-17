Help sought from public as 29 cars stolen in Wodonga in 90 days

news, court-and-crime,

Police have recorded a significant spike in stolen cars and thefts from vehicles in Wodonga in the past three months, with 29 cars taken in that time. Investigators say groups of people have either been smashing windows to gain access or targeting unlocked cars. While the offending is scattered across the city, the Wodonga Railway Station car park has been a hotspot for the activity. Officers are examining whether a burnt out Victorian registered car dumped and torched in Springdale Heights on Tuesday morning is linked to the same offending. Acting Senior Sergeant Shane Bannerman said police were making a significant push for owners to lock their cars and secure the property inside. "It's like a scattergun," he said. "It's happening everywhere. "We're asking the public to change their mindset that it won't happen to them, and help us by taking some responsibility for their vehicles' security." Police have recorded 82 thefts from cars in the past 90 days, an increase of 30 per cent. There have also been 29 cars reported stolen in the same period, a 58 per cent increase. There has also been a spike in such incidents in Albury, with a police spokesman saying "we are all working together to catch these crooks". "We have had an increase in vehicles with tool boxes in the ute tray or in the vehicle being targeted for thefts recently," the spokesman said. "If you can lock your vehicle in a garage or in a safe location, we understand that these tools are your livelihood. "As a general reminder, do not leave anything of value in your car such as your wallet, phone (or) laptop." Police are treating an arson attack on a Mercedes at Barnawartha as seperate to the spate of offences. IN OTHER NEWS: Acting Senior Sergeant Bannerman said police suspected youths were behind some of the incidents. "If you see a group walking around near cars, acting suspiciously, call us straight away," he said. "If they call Triple-0 if it's urgent, we can hopefully start to identify the offenders and stop the offences. "We need the public to give us a hand. "They'll see things before we do and we need to work together to try to stop the offending."

