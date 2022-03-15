Mercedes torched, vehicles impounded during road operation

news, local-news,

Police are investigating car fires in Springdale Heights and Barnawartha, including one blaze that gutted a Mercedes. Firefighters were called to Soldiers Road, about three kilometres from the Barnawartha township, about 11.20am on Tuesday. A Mercedes appeared to have been dumped and set alight. The car was parked on the roadside and flames spread to nearby grass and scrub. A CFA spokeswoman said the flames burnt an area about 20 metres by 20 metres. "The fire was brought under control just after 11.30am," the spokeswoman said. "No-one was in the vehicle and Victoria Police were required on scene." IN OTHER NEWS One of the vehicle's wheels appeared to have been sheared off. It followed an incident on Strauss Street in Springdale Heights earlier in the day. Firefighters were alerted to a burning Mazda B2600 utility near Kemp Street about 5am. The Victorian registered vehicle was destroyed by flames. A Lavington fire crew remained at the scene for about 30 minutes. Police were also called to that incident. In other police news, four vehicles were impounded during a Victorian long weekend road operation in the Wodonga, Wangaratta and Alpine areas. Acting Senior Sergeant Sarrah O'Keefe said while there was only one serious crash in the police division, multiple drink drivers are speedsters were caught. A NSW man, 23, was detected at 163km/h on the Hume Highway near Springhurst about 4.30pm on Monday, and had his Suzuki Swift impounded for 30 days. A 20-year-old probationary driver was caught around the same area doing about 170km/h an hour earlier, with her Mazda 3 also impounded. A 30-year-old female drink-driver blew a reading about 0.1 on Glenrowan Road near Wangaratta early Saturday morning and a 40-year-old man blew above 0.1 at Yarrawonga late Friday night. Both lost their vehicles. Police caught 16 drink or drug drivers in total in the Wodonga and Wangaratta regions during the operation. "With the number of people detected for driving under the influence, you just shake your head," she said. "That's 16 people who have gotten behind the wheel and put others at risk. "Thankfully we had a fatality free weekend in the division, compared to last year when there were four lives lost in the same period. "Police are working tirelessly every single day of the year, not just during these long weekends, to detect offences and take people off the road who are likely to cause themselves or others harm."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/b135fbdf-d04e-45fb-9b25-872a4b7851a3.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg