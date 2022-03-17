community,

A one-stop shop for Albury-Wodonga jobs to address the region's chronic skills shortage is here. The border councils have launched the Live Albury Wodonga website to connect the region with people from cities keen to make the tree change. The new site lets local employers post job advertisements that will be seen by people living in capitals like Canberra, Sydney or Melbourne, with the hope of attracting skilled workers. Albury mayor Kylie King said it was important for councils to plan long-term to address the skills shortage across the board. "Whether it's engineering, trades to build houses we desperately need, or the medical professionals to help out health services, retail and hospitality, it's another tool that allows our community to deal directly to those who may be looking to relocate to Albury-Wodonga," she said. Councillor King said bringing more tradespeople to the region would allow more houses to be built. "The key to this platform ... is to really tackle those skills shortages," she said. "We can get the engineers to design more infrastructure to support them, and the health sector as well." The Live Albury Wodonga site includes a jobs board, information about the region, and investment opportunities. "I think it's been clear that a lot of regional destinations have been quite popular for those looking to leave the cities," Ms King said. "I think the key is we need to have the infrastructure to match." She said the platform had been a "long time in the making". "We know things have really ramped up in terms of people wanting to move to the regions," she said. "It's a long term situation that all regional councils will have to look at. "I do hear loudly from the community that we need engineers, we need tradespeople, and we need health facilities. It's the urgency to get people here." IN OTHER NEWS: Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton said both councils were united when it came to promoting the region as a place of choice, and identifying to outsiders what skills the region needs. "You're not going to expect suddenly 20,000 people to click on the page tonight and then decide they're looking for a house here tomorrow," he said. "It will be a slow burner." Albury Business Connect's Barry Young said Albury-Wodonga was being considered by a lot of businesses for relocation. "I think it's a triple win for us, because not only does it address some of the problems around sourcing labour for our across our industries in Albury and Wodonga, it also helps with businesses," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

