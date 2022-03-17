sport, local-sport, blaike mcdougall, albury carnival

IN demand jockey Blaike McDougall has ruled himself out of riding over next week's two day Albury carnival. The award winning carnival commences on Thursday with the $200,000 Listed Albury Gold Cup run the following day. McDougall will instead ride at the Moonee Valley meeting on Friday night which features the running of the Group 1 William Reid Stakes. ALSO IN SPORT He has been booked to ride the Peter Moody-trained Flying Mascot in the Group 2 Sunline Stakes. "Unfortunately Blaike won't be riding over the Albury carnival this year," McDougall's manager Hayden Kelly said. "Logistically, it's a nightmare to try and ride at Albury on cup day and then get back to Moonee Valley. "Blaike wants to win an Albury Cup but it won't be this year."

