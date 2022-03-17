news, local-news,

COVID cases on the Border have risen by 20 to 30 per day, compared to last week. Increased socialising tied to Victoria's Labour Day weekend has been cited for 140 to 150 daily diagnoses, compared to 100 to 120 seven days ago. Albury Wodonga Public Health Unit chief Lucie Shanahan tipped the tally to keep lifting as the BA.2 subvariant spread in the region. IN OTHER NEWS: She said numbers seeking PCR tests and rapid antigen tests from the old Wodonga fire station clinic had risen by 10 to 15 people per day following the closure of the Gateway Island site last week. Meantime, rules on patient visits at Albury and Wodonga hospitals have eased. Two people per day can now enter wards as guests and stay for up to two hours. There is no limit to a visitor's time if their bedside attendance involves birth and end-of-life care. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/e8f0539b-3567-4a1d-9887-82a82df7623a.jpg/r3_281_5490_3381_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg