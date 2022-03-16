news, local-news,

Albury Wodonga Health's push to deliver more COVID-19 booster shots got off to a steady start with a mobile clinic at Bunnings Warehouse in Wodonga. The service's public health unit conducted 15 vaccinations with the commencement of the pop-up clinic on Wednesday. AWH told The Border Mail last week around 35 per cent of the population eligible to receive a booster shot were yet to come forward. Retired builder Laelan Knight took the chance to get his booster during a routine trip to the hardware store. IN OTHER NEWS: "I went to Bunnings to get a packet of screws and I saw the bus there and thought 'this is convenient'," he said. "I'd been reading how things are getting worse with this new type of virus and I thought I should book it while I'm here. "It was easy to go in and get it done straight away. "I had a fun half an hour there with the staff. They were great people to work with." The vaccination service is open until Saturday from 8am to 1pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/96305e4b-56b0-4b06-99b1-7301f065dd2e.jpg/r0_309_5186_3239_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg