Albury Wodonga Health has delivered more than 150,000 COVID vaccinations in the space of 12 months. The Border health service on Thursday marked one year since vaccines started at the Wodonga hub, with 155,000 administered in that time. Executive director of public health Lucie Shanahan revealed 93,200 jabs were given at the hub, with an additional 62,000 across the Wangaratta, Alpine, Towong and Indigo local government areas. "We are truly thrilled that we've been able to provide this service for our community," Ms Shanahan said. "We're also really thankful and appreciative for all the people that have come forward over the last 12 months and had one two or three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. "I'd also like to acknowledge the tremendous work of our vaccination team and our public health unit who have established the hub here and have worked tirelessly to deliver the best possible experience. "We've had days where we've seen close to 1000 people through this hub." Ms Shanahan said around 65 per cent of the population eligible to receive a booster shot had come forward, but she urged those who hadn't to do so as winter drew closer. "Certainly as we've seen from observing patterns and viral outbreaks overseas, we know that coming into the cooler months can often be a tenuous time for COVID-19 infections," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "One of the best steps that people can take is to be fully vaccinated, and that is three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. "I can say that it is because of the fantastic response that we've had across the North East and throughout Albury and southern New South Wales regions, we have seen very low admission rates into our local hospitals and the community response has helped keep our hospitals safe." AWH will continue to offer vaccines out of the High Street site for the foreseeable future, but will assess its ongoing need with plans to increase mobile and outreach services to ensure access for all LGAs it manages. Public health unit operations director Jody Bellette said there was still a demand to run the service. "We see around 90 a day (at the hub) and across the network that sits around 200 to 300 that we're still seeing come through to get their third dose," she said. "This will continue to function here and any changes in functionality will be clearly communicated back to the community. "We're working really hard with PHNs, pharmacies and local governments to make sure whatever the plans are in the future, the community needs will still be met." AWH will run a pop-up vaccine drive at Bunnings Warehouse in Wodonga from March 16 to 19 between 8am and 1pm. Pzifer, Novavax and paediatric Pfizer vaccines will be available and no booking is required.

